Lycksell Strikes Again But Phantoms Drop First Sunday Game

October 29, 2023









Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Maksim Sushko in action

Lehigh Valley, PA - Olle Lycksell scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season to pull the Phantoms to within a goal in the third period but the visiting Hartford Wolf Pack pulled away with a late goal followed by an empty-netter in a 4-1 final in Allentown on Sunday evening.

Riley Nash scored a pair of goals to lead the Hartford attack while Jonny Brodzinski and Adam Edstrom sealed the victory with late lamplighters.

It was Lehigh Valley's first loss in three Sunday home games. Fans enjoyed Trick-or-Treating on the concourse as well as pumpkin painting and face painting as part of the Haunted on Hamilton Halloween-style celebration. Phantoms fans later got to join their favorite players on the ice for a postgame skate.

The Phantoms were playing the game with heavy hearts in an evening that began with a moment of silence in respect to former Lehigh Valley Phantom Adam Johnson who had passed away from on-ice injuries in a game in England.

Lehigh Valley (3-4-0) began the game strong with several quality chances on goaltender Louie Domingue. Ronnie Attard's rocket from center point clanged off the inside of the right iron on the stick-side of Hartford's left-handed goaltender but it wouldn't go in. The Phantoms had an early 8-2 shots edge.

Garrett Wilson dropped the gloves with big Matt Rempe at 7:18 into the game in a massive heavyweight bout that drew huge cheers from the crowd. The 6'7" Rempe used his long reach to connect but Wilson refused to go down and came back at the Hartford big man.

Hartford (5-2-0) got its game going late in the first period and eventually converted on a power play with 3:12 remaining in the opening frame for a 1-0 lead on Nash's first tally assisted by Brennan Othmann and Brodzinki. Othmann finished the game with three assists.

The Phantoms and Wolf Pack continued to generate chances in the second period with goaltenders Parker Gahagen and Louis Domingue repeatedly coming up with big stops. Wilson had an intercept of the Hartford goaltender in the high slot and looked to score into the partly open net before Domingue could scramble back into his crease but Wolf Pack defenders were quick to bail out their teammate and block Wilson's effort.

A bouncing puck off a faceoff win led to Hartford's second goal, also on the power play, with Nash cashing in immediately following a strong right-pad save from Gahagen.

The Phantoms kept pushing and finally broke through in the third period with Wade Allison's attempt to shoot on the right from the right circle instead deflecting to Lycksell who rifled a shot while he was falling down that went just under the crossbar with 8:56 to go. Suddenly, the Phantoms were within a goal at 2-1.

Hartford got another push and some snappy passing led to Brozinski scoring on a drive from the high slot just past the glove of Gahagen with only 3:01 remaining for a 3-1 lead. Adam Edstrom broke free to walk home an empty net goal less than a minute later to provide for the 4-1 final.

Lehigh Valley was limited to a season-low 21 shots on goal representing the first time in seven games played the Phantoms had fewer than 31 shots in a game. The Phantoms have also lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Phantoms are back in action on Wednesday night with a return visit to the Hershey Bears. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms next play at home on Friday, November 3 with a rematch against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Swiftie Takeover Night.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 16:48 - HFD, R. Nash (2) (B. Othmann, J. Brodzinski) (PP) (0-1)

2nd 18:20 - HFD, R. Nash (3) (M. Hollowell, B. Othmann) (PP) (0-2)

3rd 11:04 - LV, O. Lycksell (6) (W. Allison) (1-2)

3rd 16:59 - HFD, J. Brodzinski (6) (A. Belzile, B. Othmann) (1-3)

3rd 17:47 - HFD, A. Edstrom (2) (R. Nash, B. Berard) (EN) (1-4)

Shots:

LV 21 - HFD 27

PP:

LV 0/3, HFD 2/3

Goaltenders:

LV - P. Gahagen (23/26) (L) (2-1-0)

HFD - L. Domingue (20/21) (W) (3-1-0)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (3-4-0)

Hartford (5-2-0)

UPCOMING

Wednesday, November 1 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears

Friday, November 3 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - SWIFTIE Takeover Night!

Saturday, November 4 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds

