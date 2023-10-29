Wranglers Win Third Straight

Home cooking!

The Wranglers played in front of their home fans for the first time this season as they hosted the Colorado Eagles at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, skating to a 2-1 win.

Mitch McLain opened the scoring with his first goal of the season and Connor Zary notched his first goal to extend his scoring streak to five games. (1g,8a).

Dustin Wolf (4-0-0) picked up his fourth straight win, turning aside 28 of 29 shots he faced.

The first period flew by, with both teams trading chances throughout.

Goaltenders' Dustin Wolf (CGY) and Justus Annunen (COL) turned aside eight shots each in the opening frame.

The second period resembled the first, with both teams desperately searching for the opening goal of the contest.

Calgary would take the lead at 17:01, courtesy of McLain.

With pressure in the offensive zone, Nick DeSimone carried the puck behind the net and sent a nice spin-o-rama backhand pass from the corner out front to McLain who jammed the puck into the back of the net.

1-0 Wranglers after 40 minutes.

Calgary would add to their lead in the third period.

At the 6:26 mark of the frame, Zary had a 2-on-1 chance with Cole Schwindt, and chose to keep and fire, labelling a wrist shot past Annunen. 2-0.

The Eagles would respond quickly however, at 8:07, when Riley Tufte notched his fifth goal of the season to cut into the lead. 2-1.

Wolf made multiple big stops late in the third period to help the Wranglers hold on and pick up their third win in a row.

Calgary has yet to lose in regulation, improving to 4-0-1 on the season.

Both teams are back at it on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop, 1pm.

