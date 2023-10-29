Fast Start Doesn't Hold as Gulls Fall at Henderson

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Henderson Silver Knights 4-2 in this afternoon's matchup at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. The loss drops San Diego's record to 2-4-0-0 overall.

Drew Helleson scored at 6:16 of the first period, collecting his first goal and point of the 2023-24 campaign.

Andrew Agozzino picked up the primary assist, earning his 300th career American Hockey League point. The veteran has 220-300=520 points in 670 career AHL games with San Diego, San Jose, Belleville, Wilkes Barre/Scranton, Colorado, San Antonio, Chicago and Lake Erie.

Trevor Carrick collected his fifth assist of the season on the tally. Carrick leads all San Diego skaters in assists (5) and ranks second in points (1-5=6).

Glenn Gawdin scored a power-play goal at 10:53 of the opening frame, tallying a goal in a second straight game (2-0=2). Gawdin sits second among all San Diego skaters in goals (3) and third in points (3-2=4).

Pavol Regenda earned the primary assist on the goal, his second helper of the season, to post 1-2=3 points in his last two games. Additionally, Regenda recorded a point in six of the team's first seven games, and ends the afternoon first among all San Diego skaters in goals (5) and points (5-2=7).

Blake McLaughlin recorded his first AHL assist on the Gawdin goal.

Calle Clang tied an AHL career high in saves, stopping 35-of-38 shots in today's loss.

The San Diego Gulls will continue their four-game road trip with a visit to Charlotte to face the Checkers. The teams open a back-to-back set of games on Friday, Nov. 3 (4 p.m. PDT; TV: AHL TV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Drew Helleson

On the loss to Henderson:

I think we started off strong. We just got to finish games. We've had a lot of close games heading into the third and we just haven't gotten it done. It's a big step we've got to make. Like I said, we're right there so it's close. We just have to get it done.

On scoring his first goal of the season:

I think it was Trev (Gulls defenseman Trevor Carrick) that drove wide and it took a funny bounce right to me and, luckily, got it through and it found a way. Not the prettiest one, but you know, we'll take it.

On how the team can finish close games:

It's just little details. There's little things you can do. Our puck management in the first and even the second was pretty good. Once we get to the third, we kind of tighten up a bit and seem to make a bunch of mistakes that are uncharacteristic. We got a young group and I think we'll learn from it. Hopefully here in Charlotte next week, we'll be pretty good.

On the team's focus before traveling to Charlotte:

Just those little details. Right now, it's that little gap between us and getting these wins. Those are things we got to clean up and it'll help us out a lot.

Head Coach Matt McIlvane

On the loss to Henderson:

I thought we got off to a pretty good start in the first period. There was a lot to feel good about in our first period game. Certainly not a perfect one, but there was a lot of good energy. Then we get into the second; I felt like we were hanging on for moments of that. And then, you know, in the third, I think this is our fourth game in a row now that we go into the third period tied and end up losing the game. We're learning how to win as a team right now. We've figured out a good process to get us to that point. The learning is to be able to stick with it all the way through.

On the team's third-period play:

We feel like we've got a game plan that fits our group and it's effective for us. We've shown, in two periods, that we're hanging with some good teams and, you know, at moments dictating play. We get into the third period, and it got away from it, and I think that's the big learning for our team right now.

On Calle Clang's 35-save performance:

He's been nothing short of spectacular every game, and we feel very fortunate to have that tandem in net. And Calle was great today.

On the team's power-play finding success:

Probably not the way you draw up a power-play goal, coming out of the box with a four-man rush. You don't necessarily control how many times the (officials) hand goes in the air, and if it's one-and-a-half, you want to try and get on the board. Good on the guys for doing that.

On the team's focus before traveling to Charlotte:

We've got a great opportunity to rest tomorrow and another great opportunity to have a productive practice on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a travel day for us, and we'll be able to practice in Charlotte and really sharpen up for a really great Checkers team. You know, we've got plenty to work on. I think we can start on our offensive zone. That's definitely something that's on our mind. When you're working on that, you're working on your defensive zone as well, and I think our overall play with the puck can be a lot cleaner.

