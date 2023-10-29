Eagles Transactions --- Schueneman Returns, Eagles Recall Two from Utah

CALGARY, AB. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Corey Schueneman has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, the team has also recalled forward Ryan Sandelin and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Schueneman is +1 through two games with the Eagles this season and spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the AHL's Laval Rocket, recording 23 points (6g/17a) in 62 games. The 6-foot, 196-pound blueliner skated in seven NHL outings with Montreal in 2022-23, producing one point (0g/1a). Signed by Montreal as a free agent on April 2, 2021, Schuenman has appeared in 31 career NHL games, all with the Canadiens, recording seven points (2g/5a).

He has skated in 180 career AHL games with Laval and the Stockton Heat, collecting 68 points (17g/51a) and a +18 rating.

Sandelin notched one goal in four regular-season games with the Eagles last season and has generated two assists in four ECHL games this season with the Grizzlies. He spent the previous four seasons at Minnesota State University, posting 43 goals and 33 assists in 128 career NCAA contests. The 24-year-old also helped lead the Mavericks to a CCHA Championship in 2022, after helping guide the team to WCHA Regular Season Championships in 2020 and 2021.

Fairbrother was Montreal's third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He missed the 2022-23 season due to a knee injury. The Vancouver, B.C., native spent four-plus seasons with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (2016-21), where he served as team co-captain during his final year in 2020-21. The 6-foot, 204-pound blueliner made his professional debut with the AHL's Laval Rocket at the end of the 2020-21 campaign and spent his first full season with Laval in 2021-22. Fairbrother has eight points (1g/7a) in 28 career AHL games and has collected three assists in four ECHL games this season with Utah.

