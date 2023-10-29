Game Day - COL vs CGY - 10.29.2023

Keep it rolling.

The Wranglers (4-0-1) have won three straight heading into Sunday's matinee matchup with the Colorado Eagles.

After picking up a win in their home opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, Calgary hosts Colorado once again this afternoon. Puck drop, 1pm.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

November 3, 2023 1:00pm vs San Jose Scotiabank Saddledome

November 5, 2023 12:00pm vs San Jose Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

It was a close contest between Calgary and Colorado in their first meeting of the season on Saturday, as the Wranglers skated to a 2-1 win in their home opener.

Mitch McLain opened the scoring with his first goal of the season and Connor Zary notched his first goal to extend his scoring streak to five games. (1g,8a).

Dustin Wolf (4-0-0) picked up his fourth straight win, turning aside 28 of 29 shots he faced.

The Wranglers won the season series with six wins, two losses (6-2) in 2022-23.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Connor Zary

Watch out for Connor Zary this afternoon, who comes into Sunday's contest riding a 5-game scoring streak, where he has notched a goal and eight assists.

Zary - who wore an 'A' on his sweater last game - scored the game-winning goal against the Eagles on Saturday, for his first goal of the season.

He is one point shy of 100 career AHL points, currently sitting at 99. (38g,61a)

ONE TIMERS:

Sam Jardine notched his first point as a member of the Wranglers with an assist against the Eagles last game.

Nick DeSimone has four points (4a) in his last two games.

Ben Jones has points in three-straight games (1g,2a).

Dustin Wolf is tied for the AHL lead in goalie wins with four (4-0-0)

QUOTEABLES:

Head coach Trent Cull on the approach heading into Sunday's tilt:

"I'd like to play a litte more in the offensive zone... just trying to move through the neutral zone a little more simply... I think we're finding our way."

Nick DeSimone on rolling the lines on Sunday:

"Start playing our game right away.... Get every line to play 5-on-5, that's when we play our best."

