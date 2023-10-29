Third Period Frenzy Secures Monsters' 7-3 Win in Chicago

October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chiacgo Wolves 7-3 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 4-2-0-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

In the first period, Chicago's Rocco Grimaldi opened the scoring at 6:34, but Cleveland's Eric Robinson answered 12 seconds later at 6:46. Mikael Pyyhtia notched a tally at 10:56 off feeds from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Marcus Bjork followed by a late goal from Wolves' Chris Terry bringing the score to 2-2 after 20 minutes. The Monsters struck first in the middle frame courtesy of Nick Blankenburg's tally at 4:03 assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky, but Terry notched his second of the night on the power play bringing the score to 3-3 going into the second intermission. The Monsters took lone control of the third period starting with three back-to-back goals in 45 seconds led by Owen Sillinger's marker at 4:25 assisted by Bjork and James Malatesta, followed by Yegor Chinakov's power-play goal at 4:56 off feeds from Blankenburg and Brendan Gaunce and a goal from Hunter McKown at 5:10 with helpers from Del Bel Belluz and Pyyhtia. Jake Christiansen sealed the deal on a power play at 14:43 with assists from McKown and Josh Dunne securing a 7-3 win for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 24 stops for the win while Chiacgo's Keith Kinkaid made 29 saves in defeat.

The Monsters head home to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, November 1, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 1 4 - - 7 CHI 2 1 0 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 36 2/4 3/4 8 min / 4 inf CHI 27 1/4 2/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 24 3 4-1-0 CHI Kinkaid L 29 7 0-2-1 Cleveland Record: 4-2-0-0, 4th North Division Chicago Record: 1-3-1-1, 7th Central Division

GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS

