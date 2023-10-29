Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch
October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Dureau, 22, has played in two games with Orlando this season recording one goal. He appeared in 13 games with the Crunch last season tallying one goal and one assist. Dureau also skated in 36 games with the Solar Bears during the 2022-23 season earning six goals and 13 assists. The White City, Saskatchewan native has played in 18 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, since the 2020-21 season.
Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.
