Capitals Recall Hendrix Lapierre from Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled forward Hendrix Lapierre from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Lapierre, 21, has tallied three assists in six games this season for Hershey. The native of Gatineau, Quebec played 60 games for Hershey last year in his rookie campaign, notching 30 points (15g, 15a).

In the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, Lapierre scored six points (3g, 3a) in 20 games, including tallying the tying-goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals as Hershey went on to win the franchise's 12th title.

The center has appeared in six career games with the Capitals at the start of the 2021-22 season. He scored his first career NHL goal in his debut on Oct. 13 versus the New York Rangers.

Hershey takes the ice this afternoon at GIANT Center at 3 p.m. versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for Reese's Trick-or-Treat Night. Purchase tickets for the game.

