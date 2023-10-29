Shane Wright's OT Goal Finishes off Firebirds' Comeback Win

October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Barracuda in overtime on Sunday afternoon in San Jose by the final score of 5-4. Shane Wright scored on the powerplay in overtime to secure the comeback victory for the Firebirds.

The Barracuda got off to an early 2-0 lead thanks to a powerplay goal by Brandon Coe and an even strength tally from Justin Bailey. Coachella Valley cut the San Jose lead to one with a Kole Lind wrist shot for his second goal of the season. Marian Studenic and Cale Fleury earned the assists at 8:19 of the first period. San Jose responded on a Leon Gawanke goal to regain their two-goal lead.

Connor Carrick rifled a shot into the back of the net from the blueline halfway through the second period to pull Caochella Valley within a goal. Gustav Olofsson and Ryan Winterton were given the helpers on Carrick's first goal as a Firebirds at 10:56 of period two.

The Firebirds tied the game 5:30 into the third period after Shane Wright fluttered the puck to the crease from behind the net, landing on the stick of Ryan Winterton to make it 3-3. The goal was Winterton's second in as many game and the secondary assist belonged to Cameron Hughes.

San Jose regained the lead on a net-mouth scramble, but the Coachella Valley found the equalizer with a powerplay goal. The Barracuda were whistled for a delay of game penalty after Cole Cassels lifted the puck over the glass. Logan Morrison and Cameron Hughes teamed up to feed Andrew Poturalski for his first goal of the season, tying the game with 2:25 left in regulation, forcing overtime.

Coachella Valley went to another man-advantage in overtime leading to a 4-on-3 chance for the Firebirds. Poturalski found Wright at the top of the circle who lasered the puck past Barracuda netminder Georgi Romanov and seal the comeback for the Firebirds. The goal was Wright's second of the season.

The Firebirds were outshot by the Barracuda 31-29 and finished 2-for-4 on the powerplay. The penalty kill went 3-for-4. With the win, Coachella Valley moves to 3-2 on the season.

Danil Guschin added two late goals for San Jose before the buzzer sounded, making the final score 8-2.

The Firebirds outshot the Barracuda 39-35 and finished 1-for-3 on the powerplay. The penalty kill went 2-for-2. With the win, the Coachella Valley moves to 2-2 on the season.

NEXT GAME

Coachella Valley will rematch with the Barracuda tomorrow afternoon at 3pm PT from San Jose.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

Join the Firebirds on Tuesday, October 31st vs. Abbotsford for Dia de los Muertos! Both games are scheduled for 7pm PT. Head to Ticketmaster to lock in your seat before it's too late. Don't forget to purchase parking in advance online at ParkWhiz.

Full and Half Season, Group, and Flex tickets for the Firebirds' 2023-24 campaign are on sale now. For a full list of benefits and more information on Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season, click HERE or call 760-835-8778.

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.