Gushchin Scores Twice Late as the Tigres Del Mar Fall Big to Firebirds

October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (1-3-3-0) led by a pair of goals on Sunday afternoon but couldn't close out the game and would eventually fall, 5-4, to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (3-2-0-0) in overtime. For SJ, it was the team's third OT loss of the year in seven outings and the fifth consecutive defeat (0-2-3-0).

Danil Gushchin extended his point streak to a career-best five games (3+8=10), notching three assists in the loss. Gushhcin now ranks second in the AHL in points (12) and first in points-per-game (1.71) for players who have played seven or more games. He is T-third in the league in assists (9).

After not playing on Saturday, Brandon Coe (4) opened the scoring on Sunday afternoon as he guided in a loose puck from just above the crease at 1:32 while on the power play. The power-play goal was the Barracuda's first in their last 12 attempts and the first PPG given up by the Firebirds this season. Two minutes later, Justin Bailey (4) would sneak in the loose change from almost the identical spot to give San Jose a 2-0 lead. After Kole Lind (2) cut the lead in half at 13:25, Gushchin whipped a pass to Leon Gawanke (2) who one-timed a shot in from the left wing to make it 3-1 Barracuda at 8:19.

In the second, the Firebirds would outshoot San Jose 15-7 and score the lone goal at 10:56 on a Connor Carrick (1) point shot.

The Firebirds would manage to tie the score in the third at 5:30 on a net-front scramble, but Radim Simek (1) would find a way to give the Cuda back its lead at 8:54. Unfortunately, the Barracuda would be called for a delay-of-game penalty at 2:18 and while on the power play, Andrew Poturalski (1) went upstairs to tie the game at 4-4.

With the score tied at 4-4, the game would go to overtime, and in the extra session, Shane Wright (3) would notch the OTW while the Firebirds were back on the man advantage at 2:18.

The Barracuda are back on the ice on Friday in Calgary to take on the Wranglers (12 p.m.) and return to Tech CU Arena on Fri., Nov. 10 for the first of two games versus the Charlotte Checkers. For tickets and upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

