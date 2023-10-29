Statement on Adam Johnson

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are deeply saddened and devastated at the news of the sudden passing of former Phantom Adam Johnson during a game in England with the Nottingham Panthers.

The Phantoms send our condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Adam, as well as all of his former teammates and those who knew him. We offer and wish comfort and strength for everyone during this shocking and immensely difficult time.

Adam was a wonderful person with a positive energy and was also a great teammate during his time in Lehigh Valley in the 2021-22 season.

His life was far too short.

Rest in Peace, Adam

