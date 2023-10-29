Statement on Adam Johnson
October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are deeply saddened and devastated at the news of the sudden passing of former Phantom Adam Johnson during a game in England with the Nottingham Panthers.
The Phantoms send our condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Adam, as well as all of his former teammates and those who knew him. We offer and wish comfort and strength for everyone during this shocking and immensely difficult time.
Adam was a wonderful person with a positive energy and was also a great teammate during his time in Lehigh Valley in the 2021-22 season.
His life was far too short.
Rest in Peace, Adam
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2023
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Morning Skate Report: October 29, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Blackhawks Recall Isaak Phillips from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Detroit Reassigns Jonatan Berggren to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Day - COL vs CGY - 10.29.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Statement on Adam Johnson - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Visit Phantoms in Weekend Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Capitals Recall Hendrix Lapierre from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Condors Take Fright Night in Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Win Third Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Five Different Moose Skaters Tally Multi-Point Outings in Ovetime Win - Manitoba Moose
- McCormick's Franchise Record Five Points Help Firebirds Beat Barracuda - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Gushchin Scores Twice Late as the Tigres Del Mar Fall Big to Firebirds - San Jose Barracuda
- Third Period Frenzy Secures Monsters' 7-3 Win in Chicago - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Suffer 3-0 Defeat in Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Senators Edged By Marlies In Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Moose Stun Stars in Overtime - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Statement on Adam Johnson
- Hershey Bests Phantoms in Rivalry Game 1
- Millman Reassigned to Phantoms
- Emil Andrae Joins Phantoms
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank