Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Falls in Hershey, 6-1
October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
HERSHEY, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell by a 6-1 score to the Hershey Bears on Sunday afternoon at Giant Center.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4-3-0-0) saw its three-game win streak come to an end as Hershey's line of Joe Snively, Jimmy Huntington and Alex Limoges all recorded three-point games.
Ethen Frank rattled off a pair of goals before the game was four minutes old, starting the scoring at 1:11 of the first period then tucking in a power-play goal at 3:08.
Hershey extended its lead to 3-0 on a two-on-none rush finished by Snively with 3:08 left in the opening frame.
The Penguins looked to have gotten on the board with a power-play goal early in the second period courtesy of Corey Andonovski. However, the officials huddled together at center ice and ultimately reserved the initial call to no goal due to a high stick.
Sam Poulin eventually delivered a man-advantage marker that did count, burying a rebound midway through the second stanza.
Snively's second of the game marked another power-play strike for Hershey with 2:34 left before the second intermission, making it 4-1, Bears.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton swapped starting goalie Garret Sparks for rookie Joel Blomqvist at the start of the third period, but Hershey's offense continued to roll. Huntington knocked in a rebound at 4:41, followed by Bogdan Trineyev's first AHL goal at 16:50.
Sparks finished with 18 saves on 22 shots faced, while Blomqvist turned away five of seven shots in relief. Bears goalie Hunter Shepard earned the win having made 24 saves.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2023
- Gushchin Scores Twice Late as the Tigres Del Mar Fall Big to Firebirds - San Jose Barracuda
- Riley Nash Scores Twice as Pack Top Phantoms 4-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sheldon Dries Scores Twice in Canucks 5-3 Defeat to Ontario - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeat Gulls, 4-2, Improve to 6-2-0 this Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Fast Start Doesn't Hold as Gulls Fall at Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Falls in Hershey, 6-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Trio of Bears Each Record Three Points in 6-1 Win over Penguins - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Complete Weekend Sweep in OT at Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Colorado Falls Short in Overtime, Falling 2-1 to Wranglers - Colorado Eagles
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Morning Skate Report: October 29, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Blackhawks Recall Isaak Phillips from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Detroit Reassigns Jonatan Berggren to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Day - COL vs CGY - 10.29.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Statement on Adam Johnson - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Visit Phantoms in Weekend Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Capitals Recall Hendrix Lapierre from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Condors Take Fright Night in Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Win Third Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Five Different Moose Skaters Tally Multi-Point Outings in Ovetime Win - Manitoba Moose
- McCormick's Franchise Record Five Points Help Firebirds Beat Barracuda - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Third Period Frenzy Secures Monsters' 7-3 Win in Chicago - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Suffer 3-0 Defeat in Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Senators Edged By Marlies In Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Moose Stun Stars in Overtime - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Falls in Hershey, 6-1
- Penguins Tame the Wolf Pack, 4-2
- Penguins Pounce For 5-1 Win Over Bears
- Penguins Look to Carry Momentum from Home Opener into New Week
- Penguins Seize Victory in Home Opener, 3-1