Reign Gala Raises More Than $30,000 for be Perfect Foundation

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign and Hope Reigns Foundation announced today that the Ontario Reign Gala, held this past Sunday, raised a grand total of $30,650 to benefit the Be Perfect Foundation.

The 11th annual Reign Gala, which was presented by the Clairmont Club, took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Ontario Airport with Ontario Reign coaches and players in attendance. Throughout the evening, fans in attendance bid on the Reign's warmup jerseys from the first half of the 2018-19 season, in addition to other signed items and team photos. Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid was the highest seller of the evening, with his gray jersey selling for $3,500.

All proceeds from the jersey auction benefit the Be Perfect Foundation, which provides financial and emotional aid to individuals living with paralysis. The Ontario Reign Gala has benefited the Be Perfect Foundation for the last seven years, donating a total of more than $165,000 in that span.

"It was incredible to see the turnout that showed up yet again at the jersey auction gala," Hal Hargrave, Facility Director of The Perfect Step and Be Perfect, said. "The continued fan support is not only a reiteration of the type of fans that support the Ontario Reign organization, but also a reflection of the type of organization and organizational culture from the top down that the Ontario Reign family is. Thank you so much to the continued supporters, the familiar faces, the Ontario Reign fan base and the Ontario Reign community. You are the true heroes."

