Blues Assign Blais, MacEachern to Rampage

January 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Thursday that the Blues have assigned forwards Sammy Blais and Mackenzie MacEachern to the San Antonio Rampage.

MacEachern has been with the Blues since Jan. 11, while Blais joined the Blues on Jan. 7.

Blais, 22, has appeared in 24 NHL games with the Blues this season and has tallied two goals and an assist, including a goal on Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks. The Montmagny, Quebec native has four goals and 11 points with the Rampage this season. Over the course of the past two seasons with San Antonio, Blais has totaled 21 goals and 51 points in 61 games for the Rampage.

MacEachern, 24, made his NHL debut with the Blues on Jan. 10 against the Montreal Canadiens. A third-round pick of the Blues in 2012, MacEachern scored his first NHL goal against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 21 and added an assist in six games with St. Louis. The Troy, Michigan native has nine goals and 15 points in 31 games with the Rampage this season. He recorded seven goals and 12 points in 12 games prior to his recall.

The Blues have assigned four forwards to San Antonio over the past two days, having assigned Jordan Nolan and Jordan Kyrou to the Rampage on Wednesday.

The Rampage become Los Chimuelos de San Antonio on Friday night when they welcome the San Diego Gulls to the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

