T-Shirt Giveaway, Autism Awareness Night Set for Weekend Slate

January 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs close out their January schedule this weekend as they host divisional matchups against the Manitoba Moose and Iowa Wild. This weekend's promotional slate features T-Shirt Giveaway Night on Friday, Jan. 25 and Autism Awareness Night (presented by LawnCare by Walter) on Saturday Jan, 26.

FRIDAY, JAN. 25 vs. MANITOBA MOOSE

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 2,500 in attendance will receive a free IceHogs 20th anniversary T-shirt, courtesy of Anderson Toyota.

Two-Buck Buds: Each Friday home game during the 2018-19 season features $2 Bud Light beers, courtesy of WXRX. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission.

Blues Flame Friday: Friday home games this season also feature a pregame party in the Blue Flame Lounge, courtesy of District Bar and Grill. Fans can enjoy live music from Hobson's Choice in the Blue Flame Lounge on Jan. 25.

SATURDAY, JAN. 26 vs. IOWA WILD

Time: Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Autism Awareness Night (presented by LawnCare by Walter): The IceHogs will hold several promotions throughout the game to educate fans about autism and raise funds for the Autism Program of Easterseals. Fundraisers include a limited-edition, game-worn jersey auction and the return of "Mystery Pucks."

Limited-edition jersey auction: The Hogs will don specialty jerseys for the contest, which in-turn will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Autism Program of Easterseals. Fans will have several different options to bid on this year's Autism Awareness Night jerseys:

Those in attendance Saturday, Jan. 26 can bid on several of the jerseys via blind-silent auction on the concourse in front of the jersey wall behind section 123.

A select number of jerseys will be raffled off during the game. Fans can purchase one raffle ticket for $5, or five tickets for $20.

Several jerseys will be made available on the IceHogs app through DASH, an online auction platform. Auctions will go live on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m., and will include Terry Broadhurst and Tyler Sikura.

Four jerseys (including a customizable jersey) will be auctioned off on the IceHogs' eBay page beginning Tuesday, Jan. 29. The four jerseys are Alexander Fortin, Jacob Nilsson, Dylan Sikura and a customizable jersey.

Mystery pucks: Autism Awareness Night features the return of "Mystery Pucks." Each puck is signed by either a member of the Rockford IceHogs or Chicago Blackhawks, with available autographs including Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane, Dylan Strome and Jonathan Toews. Fans can snag a surprise signature by purchasing one puck for $15, or two pucks for $25.

Hops and Hogs: Saturday's contest marks the third "Hops and Hogs" night of the season. For just $22, fans can purchase this package to receive an upper-end zone ticket and two beer tickets. The beer tickets can be redeemed Saturday at River City, Blue Flame Grill or Goose Island Deck on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse for a choice of Budweiser or Bud Light beer. Alcohol sales will be available during Saturday's game through the end of the second intermission.

Rockford will also host "Hogs & Hops" on Feb. 9 (Tucson) and March 23 (Milwaukee).

Fans can purchase a "Hogs & Hops" ticket package in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.