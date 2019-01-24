Redmond Sets Single-Season Franchise Record for Goals by a Defenseman

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans defenseman Zach Redmond set a new single-season franchise record tonight, scoring his team-leading 19th goal of the season against the Binghamton Devils at The Blue Cross Arena.

Redmond, who will represent the Amerks at the upcoming 2019 AHL All-Star Classic, scored at 16:21 of the second period on an assist from Kevin Porter, establishing a new franchise record for goals by a defenseman in a season. He surpasses Amerks Hall of Famer Rick Pagnutti, who set the mark with 18 goals during the 1972-73 campaign.

"Congratulations on this milestone, Zach. Treasure this as your career unfolds," said Pagnutti. "The record I have held for 46 years will always be a highlight of my career. The best of luck to you and your teammates in your quest for the Calder Cup, and to the great Rochester fans."

Earlier this season, Redmond became the fastest Amerks defenseman to score 10 goals in the fewest amount of games to begin the season, reaching the mark in just 14 games. He's currently tied for seventh in the league in goals (19) and leads all active AHL defensemen with 39 points, while his seven game-winning goals are tops in the AHL. His 19 goals are also the most by an AHL blueliner.

