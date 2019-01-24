Grand Rapids Assigns Hamilton, Releases Spezia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday assigned defenseman Trevor Hamilton to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and released forward Tyler Spezia from his professional tryout, returning him to Toledo.

In his first full year as a professional, Hamilton has spilt the campaign between Grand Rapids and Toledo. While making his AHL debut, the 23-year-old has skated in 14 games with the Griffins, tallying three points (1-2 - 3) and eight penalty minutes. He logged his first goal on Dec. 15 vs. Milwaukee and his first two-point outing behind a pair of assists on Jan. 5 at Hershey. In six appearances with the Walleye, Hamilton shows four points (2-2 - 4), a plus-four rating and four PIM.

The 6-foot, 195-pound blueliner made his pro debut at the end of 2017-18, playing in four games with Toledo and registering one assist. A native of Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Hamilton was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-Big Ten selection last season after pacing all conference defensemen with 29 points (6-23 - 29) in 38 contests for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Spezia, 25, has appeared in games for both the Griffins and Walleye during his rookie season. In eight games with Grand Rapids, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward has recorded two points (1-1 - 2) and a plus-two rating. He netted his first AHL goal on Dec. 22 at Manitoba. Skating in 25 contests with Toledo, Spezia ranks second among the team's rookies in scoring with 14 points (5-9 - 14).

Prior to joining the pro ranks, the Clinton Township, Mich., native played four seasons (2014-18) at Bowling Green State where he tallied 72 points (34-38 - 72), 103 PIM and a plus-34 rating in 147 appearances. A two-time selection to the WCHA All-Academic Team, Spezia produced a career-high 10 goals as a sophomore and senior and tied for second on the club with a career-high 30 points as a junior.

The Central Division-leading Griffins will host the top team from the Pacific Division, the San Jose Barracuda, on Friday at 7 p.m.

