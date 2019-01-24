Canes Reassign Fleury and Nedeljkovic to AHL

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Haydn Fleury and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Fleury, 22, has skated in 12 games with the Hurricanes this season, posting one assist. The 6'3", 208-pound defenseman has also tallied three assists in 11 AHL games with the Checkers this season. Fleury has registered nine assists in 79 career NHL games and he has tallied 32 points (9g, 23a) in 84 career AHL games with Charlotte. The Carlyle, Sask., native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the first round, seventh overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Nedeljkovic, 23, became the fifth goaltender in franchise history to win his first career NHL start with 24 saves at Vancouver on Wednesday. The 6'0", 189-pound goaltender leads the AHL in wins this season, compiling a 20-5-2 record with a 2.68 GAA, .903 save percentage and two shutouts in 30 appearances. Nedeljkovic tied for the AHL lead in wins last season (31), and he has registered a 59-31-6 career record with the Checkers, along with a 2.78 GAA, .898 save percentage and eight shutouts. The Parma, Ohio, native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

