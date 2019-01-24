Boyle, Bunting Added to Rosters for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic
January 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today several changes to the playing rosters for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield, to be held this Sunday and Monday, January 27-28, in Springfield, Mass.
San Diego Gulls goaltender Kevin Boyle and Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Bunting have been added to the Pacific Division roster for this weekend's event. They replace Colorado's Pavel Francouz and San Diego's Troy Terry, who will be unavailable for the event.
Boyle (16-6-1, 2.84, .909) is tied for second in the AHL in victories this season, including a personal 10-game winning streak from Dec. 15 to Jan. 12. Bunting has notched 26 points and a plus-16 rating in 27 games for Tucson while also making his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes.
A limited number of tickets for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield are still available at springfieldthunderbirds.com/allstar. Priced at $39, $49, $59 and $99, tickets include admission to both the Skills Competition and the All-Star Challenge.
The 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 95 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Jake Allen, Cam Atkinson, Patrice Bergeron, Ben Bishop, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Connor Hellebuyck, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Martin Jones, Jonathan Marchessault, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Zach Parise, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Jason Spezza, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 87 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2017-18, over 6 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America for the 17th year in a row.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2019
- Admirals Host Two Big Promo Dates this Weekend - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bunting Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flyers Loan Carter Hart to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kevin Boyle Named to AHL All-Star Classic - San Diego Gulls
- Boyle, Bunting Added to Rosters for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Blackwell Assigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Injury Prevents Francouz from Appearing in All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- Holzer and Dotchin Head to Anaheim, Six Join Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Completes Series of Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Donate Life Awareness Night January 25 - Syracuse Crunch
- Grand Rapids Assigns Hamilton, Releases Spezia - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Senators to Host Fan Zone Re-Brand Event Friday - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Recall Johansson from Cyclones - Rochester Americans
- Extensive Coverage on Tap for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Blues Assign Blais, MacEachern to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Eriksson Ek, Kunin to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Canes Reassign Fleury and Nedeljkovic to AHL - Charlotte Checkers
- Dansk Hits Vegas; Lagace, Weis Rejoin Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Condors Explode for Seven Goals in 7-2 Defeat of Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Dismantle Colorado for Sixth Straight Win, 7-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Win on Redmond's Record-Setting Night - Rochester Americans
- Early Tucson Lead Too Much for Texas to Overcome - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.