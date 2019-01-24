Early Tucson Lead Too Much for Texas to Overcome

TUCSON, Arizona - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell behind early to the Tucson Roadrunners tonight and coupled with Adin Hill's performance in net, fell 4-0 to Tucson to end their road trip. Hill made 39 saves for his second straight shutout while Texas was held without a goal for the first time in over a year.

After opening the first period with fire in the first few minutes, an unlucky bounce put the Stars down 1-0. Cam Dineen walked in from the blue line and gently pushed a pass into the slot, hitting Justin Dowling off the skater and banking the puck into the net. Five minutes later, a steal by Michael Bunting turned into a 2-on-1. The winger notched a goal for the fifth straight game to make it 2-0 before Brayden Burke added a third goal from the left circle. The winger walked into the zone and launched a shot off past Landon Bow before deflecting in off the right post.

Early opportunities capitalized on by the Roadrunners forced Bow from the net and Philippe Desrosiers entered the game. The netminder was perfect in relief and made 23 saves to give the Stars a chance.

Hill took over the game from there. Several opportunities came the Stars way including a backdoor pass that was held off by the goalie with a sprawling save. Hill returned to the Roadrunners from the NHL and has won both games with shutouts and a combined 60 saves across 120 minutes. The Stars also had three chances on the power play but came up empty on each chance.

In the third period, Texas peppered the net with 16 shots and even pulled Desrosiers with more than five minutes to play. Eventually the Roadrunners capped off the game with a shorthanded empty net goal from Hunter Fasching to ice the game with 15 seconds left.

The Stars end their eight day road trip and will return home to face both the Stockton Heat and San Diego Gulls at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday and Saturday night. Both games will drop the puck at 7:00 p.m.

