Injury Prevents Francouz from Appearing in All-Star Classic

January 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today two additional changes to the playing rosters for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield, to be held this Sunday and Monday, January 27-28, in Springfield, Mass.

San Diego Gulls goaltender Kevin Boyle and Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Bunting have been added to the Pacific Division roster for this weekend's event. They replace Colorado's Pavel Francouz and San Diego's Troy Terry, who will be unavailable for the event.

Boyle (16-6-1, 2.84, .909) is tied for second in the AHL in victories this season, including a personal 10-game winning streak from Dec. 15 to Jan. 12. Bunting has notched 26 points and a plus-16 rating in 27 games for Tucson while also making his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes.

A limited number of tickets for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield are still available at springfieldthunderbirds.com/allstar. Priced at $39, $49, $59 and $99, tickets include admission to both the Skills Competition on Sunday (7 p.m.) and the All-Star Challenge on Monday (7 p.m.). The event will be televised live on NHL Network in the United States and on Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW in Canada.

Colorado continues its season-long, six-game road trip against the Ontario reign at Citizens Business Bank Arena on Friday, January 25th at 8:00pm MT.

