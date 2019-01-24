Amerks Recall Johansson from Cyclones

January 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Jonas Johansson from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Johansson, 23, earns his third recall to Rochester this season after posting a 13-5-3 record with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in 22 appearances this season for Cincinnati. The second-year netminder is currently tied for fourth in the ECHL with two shutouts and ranks 10th in wins (13).

Johansson was named the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Nov. 12-18 after going 2-0-0 with one shutout, a .050 goals-against average and a .981 save percentage.

A native of Gavle, Sweden, Johansson has appeared in 49 career games with Cincinnati, posting an overall record of 27-16-4 with two shutouts, a 2.97 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He's also compiled a 9-7-1 record with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage over 17 American Hockey League games with the Amerks.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound goaltender was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (61st overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

