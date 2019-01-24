Condors Dismantle Colorado for Sixth Straight Win, 7-2

January 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (22-15-2-1; 47pts) extended the winning streak to six games with a 7-2 victory over the Colorado Eagles (19-16-3-1; 42pts) on Wednesday night at Rabobank Arena. The six consecutive wins matches an AHL franchise high for the team set in March of 2017. Seven different players found the back of the net, eight had multi-point efforts, and C Josh Currie scored for the sixth consecutive game.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Patrick Russell (9th) deflected a point shot; Assists: Lowe, Gambardella; Time of goal: 10:58; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (18th) at the top of the crease sent it off a d-man and in; Assists: Benson, Day; Time of goal: 12:30; BAK leads, 2-0

EAGLES GOAL: LW AJ Greer (12th) muscled a loose rebound on the power play; Assists: Alt, Meloche; Time of goal: 19:38; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK - 15 , COL - 9 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (17th) deflected a point shot; Assists: Lowe, Russell; Time of goal: 3:54; BAK leads, 3-1

CONDORS GOAL: D Ethan Bear (2nd) ripped a shot off the cross bar and in; Assists: Currie, Benson; Time of goal: 4:22; BAK leads, 4-1

EAGLES GOAL: Greer (13) wrist shot from the right-wing circle; Assist: Jost, Lindholm; Time of goal: 16:20; BAK leads, 4-2

SHOTS: BAK- 6 ,COL - 12 THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Mitch Callahan (9th) deflected a pass at the top of the crease; Assist: Esposito; Time of goal: 1:42; BAK leads, 5-2

CONDORS GOAL: D Ryan Stanton (3rd) bar down from the left-wing circle; Assists: Day, Benson; Time of goal: 6:33; BAK leads, 6-2

CONDORS GOAL: D Caleb Jones (3rd) on the power play from the left point; Assists: Bear, Callahan; Time of goal: 19:47; BAK leads, 7-2

SHOTS: BAK- 18, COL - 6 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Gamabrdella (BAK) 2. Lowe (BAK) 3. Benson (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/3; COL - 1/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 39 ; COL - 29

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (10-3-3; 29/27); COL - Francouz - (ND15-10-2; 15/13); Martin - (4-6-2; 24/19)

RW Josh Currie has 11 points (8g-3a) over a six-game point streak and goals in six straight which is a new Condors AHL franchise record

LW Tyler Benson has 1g-9a in his last five games

D Ethan Bear has nine points (2g-7a) in his last nine games

LW Joe Gambardella has 5g-2a in four games

D Caleb Jones played his first game in over a month for the Condors after playing 17 in the NHL with the Oilers

C Ryan Spooner and RW Kailer Yamamoto were both assigned to the team earlier in the day, but did not dress

The Condors are in Tucson on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. for the final games before the AHL All-Star Break

Scratches: Kulevich, Wilson, McFarland, Christoffer, Vesey, Montoya

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.