Kevin Boyle Named to AHL All-Star Classic

SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that San Diego Gulls goaltender Kevin Boyle has been named to the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield, to be held this Sunday and Monday, January 27-28, in Springfield, Mass.

Boyle has been added to the Pacific Division roster for this weekend's event, to replace Troy Terry who will be unavailable for the event. In addition, Tucson forward Michael Bunting has been added to replace Colorado's goaltender Pavel Francouz.

Boyle, 26 (5/30/92), has posted a 16-6-1 record with a 2.84 goals-against average (GAA) and .909 save percentage (SV%) in 26 games this season. A native of Manalapan, N.J., Boyle is tied for second in the AHL in victories this season, including a personal best and club record 10-game winning streak from Dec. 15 to Jan. 12. Signed as a free agent on Mar. 30, 2016, Boyle has earned a 45-24-7 record with two shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and .918 SV% in 80 career appearances with San Diego, leading the club in all-time wins.

The 6-1, 197-pound goaltender went 58-36-17 with 11 shutouts, a 2.36 GAA and .915 SV% in 114 career Hockey East games from 2011-16. Boyle was named the 2015-16 Hockey East Goaltender of the Year and Co-Player of the Year after going 24-10-5 with seven shutouts, a 1.88 GAA and .934 SV% with the University of Massachusetts Lowell Riverhawks.

