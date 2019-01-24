Belleville Senators to Host Fan Zone Re-Brand Event Friday

The Belleville Senators will hold an exclusive media event Friday, Jan. 25, in the Fan Zone of CAA Arena ahead of the team's game against the Toronto Marlies.

As part of the event, the Senators are unveiling a re-branding of the current Fan Zone while members of the Belleville McFarland's, who the Senators are honouring this weekend by wearing jerseys inspired by the 1958 Allan Cup and 1959 World Championship winning McFarland's team, will be on hand for interviews.

For more information, please contact Matt Tidcombe at tidcombem@bellevillesens.com or at 613-403-1328.

