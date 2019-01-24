Flyers Loan Carter Hart to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned goaltender Carter Hart to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In addition, the Flyers have recalled goaltender Anthony Stolarz from his conditioning loan with the Phantoms.

Hart, 20, is in his first professional season and has played 12 games for the Philadelphia Flyers this season. Hart made his NHL debut on December 18, 2019 with a 22 save victory against the Detroit Red Wings. The rookie goaltender is 6-5-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage during his time with Philadelphia.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Hart was drafted in the second round (#48) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-2 netminder holds a 9-5-2 record for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage through 17 games in the AHL. Hart was 4-1 in his last five starts with a 1.82 GAA and .939 save percentage before his first NHL call-up on December 17, 2018 and earned his first professional shutout on December 7, 2018.

Prior to turning pro, Hart played in the WHL for the Everett Silvertips and became the first-ever player to win the CHL Goaltender of the Year, winning the award in 2015-16 and 2017-18. He was named the Most Valuable Player in the WHL for the 2017-18 season. Harter stacked up 116 wins in 188 games played in the WHL and has a 2.01 GAA and 0.927 save percentage. Carter also helped to lead Team Canada to a Gold Medal victory in the 2018 World Juniors Championship with a 1.81 GAA and .930 save percentage in six games.

Stolarz, 24, is currently in the midst of his fifth professional season. He started the year with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, playing three games and going 2-0 with 3.34 GAA and 0.889 save percentage before being recalled by the Philadelphia Flyers on November 23, 2018. The 6-foot-6 goaltender played nine games for the Philadelphia Flyers this season posting a 2-3-2 record with a 3.90 GAA and 0.880 save percentage before being placed on injured reserve on December 17, 2018. He played two games for the Phantoms during a conditioning stint, highlighted by a 44 save performance on Monday, January 21 in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Originally drafted in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft by Philadelphia, Stolarz has played 16 games in his career for the Flyers. He is 4-4-3 with a 3.06 GAA and 0.901 save percentage during his time in the NHL. Stolarz made his NHL debut on November 27, 2016 against the Calgary Flames, and earned his first NHL win 5-3.

A native of Edison, New Jersey, Stolarz has played 111 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms over the course of five seasons. He has amassed a record of 50-41-11 with a 2.91 GAA and a 0.910 save percentage during his AHL career and was named to the 2016 AHL All-Star Classic. Stolarz currently ranks fifth in franchise history in wins, saves, and games played for a goalie. He has played the most games in net for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and ranks first in saves and second in wins since the franchise relocated.

