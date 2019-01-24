Holzer and Dotchin Head to Anaheim, Six Join Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defensemen Korbinian Holzer and Jake Dotchin from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has reassigned right wing Troy Terry, left wing Max Jones, center Sam Carrick and defensemen Andy Welinski, Jacob Larsson and Andrej Sustr to San Diego.

Holzer, 30 (2/16/88), has collected 4-15=19 points with 94 penalty minutes (PIM) in 135 career NHL games with Anaheim and Toronto. Acquired from the Maple Leafs in exchange for Eric Brewer and a fifth-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft on Mar. 2, 2015, Holzer registered 2-1=3 points and a +4 rating in seven games with San Diego in 2018-19.

Dotchin, 24 (3/24/94), has one assist with 39 PIM in 20 games with Anaheim this season. Signed as a free agent on Oct. 17, 2018, Dotchin recorded 2-1=3 points and a +5 rating in 11 games with San Diego this season.

Terry, 21 (9/10/97), collected 1-1=2 points in 10 games with the Ducks in 2018-19. Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Terry has recorded 16-21=37 points with a +6 rating in 32 games with the Gulls this season.

Jones, 20 (2/17/98), appeared in four games with the Ducks this season, including his NHL debut Jan. 17 at Minnesota. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones returns to the Gulls having collected 12-12=24 points with a +7 rating and 42 PIM in 32 games.

Carrick, 26 (2/4/92), recorded two PIM in five games for the Ducks this season. Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft on Mar. 1, 2017, Carrick has earned 20-18=38 points with a +8 rating in 33 games with San Diego.

Welinski, 25 (4/27/93), collected 0-2=2 points with eight PIM in 19 games with the Ducks this season. Selected in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Welinski has recorded 5-7=12 points with 10 PIM in 14 AHL games with the Gulls in 2018-19.

Larsson, 21 (4/29/97), played 38 games with the Ducks this season, collecting 0-2=2 points with 10 PIM. Selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Larsson has 0-2=2 points with a +4 rating in six games with San Diego.

Sustr, 28 (11/29/90), posted an even plus/minus rating with six PIM in five games with Anaheim in 2018-19. Signed as a free agent on July 4, 2018, Sustr has 0-2=2 points and six PIM in 16 games with the Gulls.

