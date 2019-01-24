Bunting Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Roster

TUCSON, AZ - The American Hockey League announced changes to the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield rosters today, adding Tucson forward Michael Bunting.

The 23-year-old has registered 11 goals and 15 assists for a total of 26 points in 27 games with Tucson this season. Tucson's #27 is currently riding a five-game point streak, including goals in four straight games for the Roadrunners.

The fourth round selection (#117 overall) of the Arizona Coyotes in 2014 also made his NHL debut on December 11, 2018 against the Boston Bruins, recording his first NHL goal in the game as well.

Bunting joins defenseman Roadrunners defenseman Kyle Capobianco at the event, whom was named to the initial roster earlier this month. Wednesday it was announced that Tucson forward Conor Garland would be unable to participate in the event. Garland has been a member of the Coyotes roster since December 3, tallying nine goals in 23 games with the parent club.

The AHL's All-Stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league's four divisions, for the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge on January 28. The teams will participate in a round-robin 3-on-3 tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.

The 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In last year's event, Capobianco participated in the Puck Control Relay, Pass and Score and the Breakaway Relay.

On-The-Ice

Riding a three-game win streak entering a weekend series against the Bakersfield Condors, the Roadrunners have received back-to-back shutout efforts from goaltender Adin Hill in his two starts since returning from the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

Now tied with first place San Jose at 23 wins, the Tucson Roadrunners have a record of 13-5 at Tucson Arena this season.

