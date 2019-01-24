Blackwell Assigned to Milwaukee
January 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Thursday that the club has reassigned forward Colin Blackwell to Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals announced that they have signed defenseman Ben Danford to a professional try-out contract (PTO) and that defenseman Filip Pyrochta and Brian Cooper have been assigned to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.
Blackwell skated in his first three NHL games with the Preds over the past week averaging 10:41 of ice time and helping Nashville to a pair of wins. Prior to being recalled, Blackwell had seven goals in 14 games for the Admirals, his first season with the team. Despite missing 27 games due to injury, he sits tied for sixth on Milwaukee in goals and has found the back of the net three times in his last three contests, including a two-goal performance on Jan. 12 vs. San Diego.
Danford joins the Admirals from Atlanta where he has tallied a goal and nine assisted for 10 points in 24 games with the Gladiators this season. A native of Stillwater, MN, Danford has posted 64 points (17g-47a) in 130 career professional games, including three in the AHL with the Manchester Monarchs during the 2013-14 season.
Danford will look to make his Admirals debut when the team continues a nine-game homestand when they play host to the Iowa Wild on Friday night in FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night, featuring a post-game concert with country music star Brett Young.
Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
