Dansk Hits Vegas; Lagace, Weis Rejoin Wolves

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that goaltender Oscar Dansk has been recalled from loan by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, goaltender Max Lagace has been returned on loan to the Wolves and center Matthew Weis has been recalled from loan to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

Dansk, 24, makes his first appearance on Vegas' active roster this season. In 23 games for the Wolves during 2018-19, he has compiled a 14-6-3 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage. The Stockholm, Sweden, native made his NHL debut last season with Vegas and recorded a 3-0-0 mark with a 1.78 GAA and .946 save percentage in four games before suffering an injury.

The 26-year-old Lagace spent two weeks with Vegas, but did not appear in a game. He has posted a 9-6-2 record with a 2.72 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage in 18 games for the Wolves this season. Over his last four games prior to being recalled, Lagace produced a 2-1-0 record with a 1.08 GAA and .952 save percentage.

Weis, a 23-year-old rookie center from Ohio State University, appeared in 21 consecutive Wolves games from Nov. 18 to Jan. 4. Weis has provided one goal, two assists and a +2 plus/minus rating in 29 games for the Wolves. During his two-week stint with the Komets, he contributed 2 goals and 5 assists in 6 games.

The Wolves are in Cleveland for 6 p.m. games on Thursday and Saturday before hitting the AHL All-Star Break. Chicago's next home game is Saturday, Feb. 2, for Brandon Pirri Bobblehead Night at Allstate Arena. To find the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

