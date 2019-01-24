Colorado Completes Series of Transactions

January 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Sheldon Dries and Dominic Toninato have been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche, along with defenseman Ryan Graves. In addition, the Eagles have recalled goaltender Joe Cannata from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, while forward Josh Dickinson and defenseman Kevin Davis have been reassigned to the Grizzlies.

Dries has posted three goals and two assists in 29 NHL games with Colorado this season, while also adding one goal and one assist in 10 games with the Eagles. Graves has appeared in nine contests with the Avalanche, collecting two goals. He has notched two goals and six assists in 29 AHL games with Colorado. Toninato returns to the Eagles where he has racked up six goals and seven assists in 30 games.

Cannata has yet to appear in an AHL game this season with Colorado, but has gone 11-8-1 with Utah, posting a 2.73 GAA, a .904 save-percentage and four shutouts.

Colorado continues its season-long, six-game road trip against the Ontario reign at Citizens Business Bank Arena on Friday, January 25th at 8:00pm MT.

