Monsters Fall to Wolves, 5-1

January 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Chicago Wolves, 5-1, on Thursday night at The Q. With the loss, the Monsters drop to 20-17-4-1 overall this season and with 45 points, remain tied for fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings with the Laval Rocket.

After a scoreless first period, the Monsters got on the board in the middle frame when Sonny Milano tallied an even-strength goal at 11:58 on assists from Alex Broadhurst and Michael Prapavessis to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead. Chicago answered with two goals of their own, the first from Dylan Coghlan at 19:03 and the second a short-handed tally from Stefan Matteau that just beat the horn at 19:59 of the second period to give the Wolves their first lead of the night, 2-1.

In the final frame, the Wolves extended their lead to 4-1 thanks to even-strength goals from Brooks Macek at 2:06 and Keegan Kolesar at 2:16. Daniel Carr capped the scoring for the evening with an even-strength marker at 13:39 to give Chicago a 5-1 victory.

Cleveland goaltender Jean-Francois Berube stopped 25 of the 30 shots he faced to drop to 12-12-3 on the season, while Wolves netminder Zachary Fucale stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced to improve to 1-2-0 on the year.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday rematch versus the Wolves with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on SportsTime Ohio, Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Cleveland Monsters tickets for the hottest games of the year on sale now and start at only $10 per seat! Additionally, 2019-20 Monsters Hockey Club memberships, including the best seats for each game, the lowest ticket prices, exclusive year-round benefits and free gear are also on sale now. Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/holiday or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.