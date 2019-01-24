Monsters Fall to Wolves, 5-1
January 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Chicago Wolves, 5-1, on Thursday night at The Q. With the loss, the Monsters drop to 20-17-4-1 overall this season and with 45 points, remain tied for fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings with the Laval Rocket.
After a scoreless first period, the Monsters got on the board in the middle frame when Sonny Milano tallied an even-strength goal at 11:58 on assists from Alex Broadhurst and Michael Prapavessis to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead. Chicago answered with two goals of their own, the first from Dylan Coghlan at 19:03 and the second a short-handed tally from Stefan Matteau that just beat the horn at 19:59 of the second period to give the Wolves their first lead of the night, 2-1.
In the final frame, the Wolves extended their lead to 4-1 thanks to even-strength goals from Brooks Macek at 2:06 and Keegan Kolesar at 2:16. Daniel Carr capped the scoring for the evening with an even-strength marker at 13:39 to give Chicago a 5-1 victory.
Cleveland goaltender Jean-Francois Berube stopped 25 of the 30 shots he faced to drop to 12-12-3 on the season, while Wolves netminder Zachary Fucale stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced to improve to 1-2-0 on the year.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday rematch versus the Wolves with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on SportsTime Ohio, Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Cleveland Monsters tickets for the hottest games of the year on sale now and start at only $10 per seat! Additionally, 2019-20 Monsters Hockey Club memberships, including the best seats for each game, the lowest ticket prices, exclusive year-round benefits and free gear are also on sale now. Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/holiday or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters left wing Sonny Milano vs. the Chicago Wolves
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2019
- Monsters Fall to Wolves, 5-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Redmond Sets Single-Season Franchise Record for Goals by a Defenseman - Rochester Americans
- T-Shirt Giveaway, Autism Awareness Night Set for Weekend Slate - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Gala Raises More Than $30,000 for be Perfect Foundation - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Continue Home Stretch Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- Admirals Host Two Big Promo Dates this Weekend - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bunting Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flyers Loan Carter Hart to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kevin Boyle Named to AHL All-Star Classic - San Diego Gulls
- Boyle, Bunting Added to Rosters for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Blackwell Assigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Injury Prevents Francouz from Appearing in All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- Holzer and Dotchin Head to Anaheim, Six Join Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Completes Series of Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Donate Life Awareness Night January 25 - Syracuse Crunch
- Grand Rapids Assigns Hamilton, Releases Spezia - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Senators to Host Fan Zone Re-Brand Event Friday - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Recall Johansson from Cyclones - Rochester Americans
- Extensive Coverage on Tap for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Blues Assign Blais, MacEachern to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Eriksson Ek, Kunin to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Canes Reassign Fleury and Nedeljkovic to AHL - Charlotte Checkers
- Dansk Hits Vegas; Lagace, Weis Rejoin Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Condors Explode for Seven Goals in 7-2 Defeat of Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Dismantle Colorado for Sixth Straight Win, 7-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Win on Redmond's Record-Setting Night - Rochester Americans
- Early Tucson Lead Too Much for Texas to Overcome - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Fall to Wolves, 5-1
- Letestu Nets Shootout Winner as Monsters Storm Back to Beat Marlies, 6-5
- Szwarz, Wolanin, Gerbe, Marody Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Rosters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Forward Kevin Stenlund to Monsters
- Monsters Storm Back, Shock Rocket in Shootout, 5-4