Syracuse Crunch to Host Donate Life Awareness Night January 25

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - There are more than 10,000 New Yorkers waiting for life-saving organs. Help change this by joining the Syracuse Crunch and Central New York Eye and Tissue Bank for Donate Life Awareness Night on Friday, Jan. 25 when the Crunch host the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. As part of Donate Life Awareness Night, Central New York Eye and Tissue Bank will be distributing information and recruiting fans to join the NYS Donate Life Registry at the Crunch's Jan. 25 game. Any fan that registers to be an organ donor, or shows proof they are a registered donor, will be entered into a drawing to receive a team-signed Crunch jersey. For more information on organ and tissue donation, or to register, look for the Central New York Eye and Tissue Bank table on the second floor of the War Memorial Arena.

Fans that show proof of being a registered organ donor may purchase discounted $16 tickets to the Jan. 25 game through the Crunch office located on the second floor of the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or at the War Memorial Arena Box Office. Discounted tickets will be available the day of game. Additional fees may apply. Located in the heart of downtown Syracuse, the Central New York Eye and Tissue Bank (CNYETB) is a division of Buffalo-based Upstate New York Transplant Services (UNYTS). UNYTS is recognized as one of the country's leading procurement organizations and is just one of eight nationwide to house organ, tissue and eye donation in one location. For more information on how to donate life visit cnyetb.com.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

