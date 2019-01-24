Minnesota Wild Reassigns Eriksson Ek, Kunin to Iowa

January 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Luke Kunin to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Eriksson Ek, 21 (1/29/97), owns six points (4g, 2a) in five AHL contests this season and 15 points (8g, 7a) in 14 career contests with Iowa. He returns to the AHL with a five-game point streak. Eriksson Ek has tallied seven points (2g, 5a) and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 36 games with Minnesota this season. He ranks sixth on the team with 59 hits. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden, has recorded 30 points (11g, 19a), 34 PIM and 216 hits in 126 career NHL games with Minnesota. He was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Kunin, 21 (12/4/97), has recorded five points (1g, 4a), 11 PIM and 38 hits in 21 games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Chesterfield, Mo., has also collected 15 points (8g, 7a) in 21 games with Iowa this season. He owns nine points (3g, 6a), 24 PIM and 72 hits in 40 career NHL games with Minnesota and 42 points (23g, 19a) in 69 career AHL games with Iowa. Kunin was selected by Minnesota in the first round (15th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Iowa travels to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

