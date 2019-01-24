Admirals Host Two Big Promo Dates this Weekend

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals continue their nine-game homestand with two games this weekend, each featuring one of the team's most popular promotions.

On Friday night, when the Admirals host the Wild at 7 pm, it will be FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night featuring national recording artist Brett Young in a free post-game concert. With four consecutive No. 1 PLATINUM certified hits, Young was recently named ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year and his 3X PLATINUM smash hit "In Case You Didn't Know" was bestowed with the top honor at the BMI Country Awards as their "Song of the Year."

In addition, a limited number exclusive on-ice passes are available for just $20. The on-ice passes allow exclusive access to watch the concert from directly in front of the state. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket and are on sale now.

High school and college students can get tickets for a night of hockey and music for just $9 by showing their student ID at the ticket window.

Then on Saturday night the Admirals will battle Manitoba at 1 pm in the team's annual Salute to Wrestling, presented by Robert Haack Diamonds. Wrestling Legends Jeff Jarrett, Gail Kim, Al Snow, and Jim "JR" Ross will be at the game to sign autographs and greet fans.

In addition, the first 3,000 fans to the game on Saturday will received a Screamin' Sicilian Pizza Plate featuring Admirals forward Anthony Richard, courtesy of Palermo's Pizza. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn and regular fountain drinks for just $2 each.

It's also a Kids and Senior Citizens Day with half-price tickets for kids, 14-and-under, and seniors, 60-and-older.

Fans can purchase tickets for any of the game, or on-ice passes, by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

