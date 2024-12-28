Reign Fall in Shootout

Reign Fall in Shootout

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release


Despite 31 saves from Erik Portillo to keep them in the game, the Ontario Reign (16-8-0-1) suffered their first shootout loss of the season to the San Diego Gulls (9-16-1-2) by a 4-3 score on Friday night at Pechanga Arena.

Ontario never trailed in the contest, but couldn't hold any of their three one-goal leads and came up empty in four rounds during the skill session. Francesco Pinelli scored twice for the Reign during the first period, while Arthur Kaliyev added a power play goal in the middle frame in a losing effort.

Date: December 27, 2024

Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

1st 2nd 3rd SO Final ONT 2 1 0 0 3 SD 1 2 0 1 4

Shots PP ONT 24 1/5 SD 35 1/8

Three Stars -

1. Ryan Carpenter (SD)

2. Pavol Regenda (SD)

3. Yegor Sidorov (SD)

W: Calle Clang

L: Erik Portillo

Next Game: Saturday, December 28 at Coachella Valley Firebirds | 6:00 PM PST | Acrisure Arena

American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024


