Pederson Rallies Condors Past San Diego
December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Pederson paces team with three points (2g-1a) as Condors close 2024 with points in six of seven games (5-1-1).
The Bakersfield Condors (12-11-4, 28pts) rallied with three third period goals in a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Gulls (9-17-3, 21pts). Lane Pederson (3rd, 4th) had a three-point night (2g-1a). Matt Savoie assisted on both Pederson goals and now has eight points (4g-4a) in his last five games.
Connor Carrick (4th) scored his third in five games and has six points (3g-3a) in his last five games. Seth Griffith had two assists and is now six points from 600 in his AHL career.
Bakersfield struck for three power-play goals on the night. All 12 PPG's this season have come on the road for the Condors.
Olivier Rodrigue replaced Collin Delia midway through the second and stopped seven shots in 30 minutes of work for his ninth win of the season.
UP NEXT
Bakersfield is next at home a week from tonight when Henderson comes to town for a $3 Beer Friday to start 2025.
