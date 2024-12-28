Wolf Pack Close out 2024 Home Slate vs. Bruins

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude the home portion of the 2024 calendar year tonight against the rival Providence Bruins at the XL Center.

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the sixth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins this season. It is the third of five meetings at the XL Center.

The sides will not meet again until Feb. 22 at the XL Center.

The Bruins hold a 3-2 edge in the head-to-head matchup thus far, but it was the Wolf Pack who claimed a 4-2 victory in the last meeting on Dec. 21.

Anton Blidh opened the scoring 12:35 into the hockey game, waiting out Brandon Bussi after intercepting a clearing attempt and potting his sixth goal of the season. Jaroslav Chmelaø made it a 2-0 game at 16:27, locating a loose puck and stuffing it home for his fourth goal of the season. Vinni Lettieri drew the Bruins within one at 19:44, striking on the power play, but the Wolf Pack responded 82 seconds into the second period.

Bryce McConnell-Barker potted his first career game-winning goal, picking up a rebound and beating a sliding Bussi. Patrick Brown muscled his way to the goal and made it 3-2 at 19:46, but that would be as close as the Bruins drew it.

Blidh hit the empty net to cement the victory at 18:48 of the final frame, while the Wolf Pack penalty kill successfully navigated three Bruins power plays in the third period. Louis Domingue made 30 saves to collect the victory.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack fell 5-2 to the Springfield Thunderbirds last night at the MassMutual Center.

Sam Bitten opened the scoring, striking 2:10 into the game by collecting a rebound and beating Dylan Garand by the right pad. Bo Groulx tied the game at 19:52, burying a one-timer from the left-wing circle off a feed from Alex Belzile.

Matthew Kessel restored the lead for the Thunderbirds 2:28 into the middle frame, taking a pass from Mathias Laferriere, creeping down into the right-wing circle, and ripping a shot home his second goal of the season.

Matthew Peca then scored the game-winning goal at 8:36 of the third period, entering on the left-wing side and shooting top shelf while the sides played four-on-four. Belzile made it 3-2 at 10:51, tapping home a backdoor feed from Nathan Sucese, but 2:04 later Marcus Sylvegard struck with a shot from the right-wing circle.

Dylan Peterson cemented the win at 19:25, potting his eighth goal of the season into an empty net.

Belzile leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with ten and points with 28 (10 g, 18 a).

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins topped the Bridgeport Islanders 4-1 last night at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

Fabian Lysell struck 10:17 into the game, giving the Bruins a lead they never lost. Riley Tufte extended the lead at 2:34 of the second period, potting his eighth goal of the season. The goal, assisted by Lysell and John Farinacci, proved to be the game-winning tally.

Liam Foudy cut the score to 2-1 at 5:50 of the third period, but 3:59 later it was Tyler Pitlick who put the Bruins out of reach. Tufte tacked on his second goal of the night at 11:06, making it 4-1.

Tufte (2 g, 1 a), Lysell (1 g, 2 a), and Farinacci (3 a) all recorded three points in the win.

Lettieri leads the Bruins in both goals with eleven and points with 29 (11 g, 18 a) on the season.

Game Information:

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 5:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack conclude the 2024 calendar year on Tuesday afternoon when they visit the Thunderbirds. The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m., with coverage starting at 2:50 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, Jan. 11, when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town! Join us as we celebrate a special milestone, 50 years of professional hockey in Hartford!

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024

