Admirals' Comeback Falls Short

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago, IL- Justin Robidas scored a pair of goals to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves moved back into a tie with the Admirals in the standings. Both teams have 32 points. Milwaukee's record against Chicago is now 5-3-0-0.

Chicago's Robidas gave his team a 1-0 lead at 6:58 of the second period as he rushed into the Admirals zone and whipped a wrist shot from the left circle into the goal for his seventh marker of the season.

Milwaukee tied the game just 29 seconds later. Anthony Angello stole a puck from a Chicago defenseman and raced to the net on a breakaway. As goalie Ruslan Khazheyev tried a poke check, Angello switched to his backhand and deposited the puck into the goal at 7:27 of the second frame. It was Angello's fourth goal of the year.

The Wolves reclaimed the lead after the Admirals turned the puck over in front of their own goal. Juha Jaaska lobbed a pass from the left corner to Robidas and he lifted the puck into the net at 9:31 of the second for a 2-1 lead.

Chicago scored a 5-on-3 power play goal at 16:18 of the second stanza to claim a 3-1 advantage. Skyler Brind'Amour deflected a Domenick Fensore pass into the net for the tally.

The Wolves grabbed a 4-1 lead at 7:55 of the third period on Riley Stillman's first goal of the season.

The Admirals mounted a comeback in the third period with a Joakim Kemell goal at 9:57. Jake Lucchini scored his seventh of the season at 11:59 to make it 4-3. Chicago's Austin Wagner scored an empty-net goal at 18:24 and Kemell scored his second of the game, seventh of the season, at 19:24. But, they would score no more.

Milwaukee returns home Mon., Dec. 30 to host Cleveland at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

