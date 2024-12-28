John Gruden to Lead North Division at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that John Gruden will serve as head coach for the North Division at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. The All-Star Classic, hosted by the Coachella Valley Firebirds, will take place February 2 to 3 at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California

Gruden secured the first-time honour tonight following Toronto's 4-3 win against the Belleville Senators, cementing Toronto's North Division lead through January 1 with a record of 17-5-2-3 (0.722).

In his second season with the Marlies, Gruden, 54, has an all-time record of 51-31-12-5 behind Toronto's bench. He represented the Grand Rapids Griffins as a player at the 2002 AHL All-Star Game.

Toronto has been previously represented by coaching staff at the All-Star Game - Dallas Eakins (2013), Sheldon Keefe (2016, 2018) and Greg Moore (2022).

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 84 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Dennis Hildeby, Nikita Grebenkin, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.