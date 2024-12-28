Bussi Shines in P-Bruins Victory over Wolf Pack

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford, CT - Goaltender Brandon Bussi steered away 36 shots in the Providence Bruins 4-1 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night at the XL Center. Forwards John Farinacci and Matthew Poitras each recorded a goal and an assist. Georgii Merkulov and Max Jones also found the back of the net.

How It Happened

Just 1:40 into the game, Farinacci intercepted a pass on the forecheck in the bottom of the right circle, walked the puck towards the net, and flipped a backhand shot inside the near post, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.

On a 2-on-1, Brett Harrison slid the puck over to Merkulov in the right circle, where he one-timed it inside the near post to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 just 55 seconds into the second period. Poitras was credited with a secondary assist.

Off an offensive zone draw, Jones collected the win and walked it to the slot, where he zipped a shot along the ice that beat the goaltender's pads, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 17:49 to play in the second frame. Farinacci received the assist.

Jake Leschyshyn redirected a shot from the point across the goal line, cutting the Providence lead to 3-1 with 6:48 left in the third period.

With four minutes remaining, Poitras scored on an empty net. Vinni Lettieri and Patrick Brown were credited with the assists.

Stats

Farinacci has posted multi-point games in back-to-back contests and has five total points in that span. His tally was the quickest goal scored in a game by Providence this season.

Bussi stopped 36 of 37 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 36 shots.

The power play went 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The Providence Bruins improve to 17-11-3-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hershey Bears on Saturday, January 4 at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

