IceHogs Conclude Weekend with Iowa

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Des Moines, IA. - The Rockford IceHogs battle the Iowa Wild tonight in Des Moines for a 6 p.m. puck drop. Rockford looks to extend their win streak following a 5-0 win over Iowa last night.

Another Lopsided Game- The IceHogs skated to their second win over the Wild this season. Each of the first five games between the two rivals have been decided by at least three goals. In each game this season, the winning team has tallied at least five goals. The IceHogs used a four-goal middle frame to power their way to their 12th win of the year.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 12-12-3-0, 28 points (5th Central Division)

Iowa- 10-16-1-0, 21 points (6th Central Division)

Goals Galore- For the second consecutive game, the IceHogs have put up five goals. Both Gerry Mayhew and Zach Sanford scored a pair of goals in the IceHogs 5-0 win over Iowa. Colton Dach buried his 10th goal of the year late in the second period. The IceHogs scored twice on the power-play to improve their mark to 19.2% on the power-play. Rockford jumped out to a four-goal lead in the second period. The IceHogs are outscoring their opponents 35-21 in the middle frame.

Door Shut- Rockford picked up their first shutout win of the season behind Drew Commesso. The 22-year-old netminder made 25 saves over Iowa behind a strong defensive performance. Commesso has not surrendered multiple goals in his previous three starts. The Massachusetts native now has six wins on the year.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 9 vs Iowa 7 p.m. L 3-6

Dec. 11 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 0-4

Dec. 14 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-1

Dec. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 1-5

Dec. 27 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-0

Dec. 28 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs Iowa 6 p.m.

Jan. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

