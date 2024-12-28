Monsters Recall Forward Curtis Hall from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Monsters recalled forward Curtis Hall from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. In 12 appearances for Cleveland this season, Hall posted 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes and added a +1 rating in five appearances for Cincinnati.

A 6'3", 212 lb. right-shooting native of Chagrin Falls, OH, Hall, 24, logged 7-10-17 with 26 penalty minutes in 136 career AHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons from 2020-24 with Providence, Grand Rapids, and Cleveland and collected 16-9-25 with five penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 35 career ECHL appearances for the Maine Mariners and Cincinnati spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-24.

Prior to his professional career, Hall registered 22-16-38 with 55 penalty minutes and a +15 rating in 52 NCAA appearances for Yale University spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and in 2019-20, Hall was named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team and the All-Ivy League Second Team. In 113 career USHL appearances for the Youngstwon Phantoms spanning two seasons from 2016-18, Hall notched 20-32-52 with 60 penalty minutes and a +3 rating and was named to the 2016-17 USHL All-Rookie Second Team. Hall additionally represented Team USA at the 2020 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

