Dallas Stars Recall Forward Justin Hryckowian from Texas Stars

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled forward Justin Hryckowian from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hryckowian, 23, returns to Dallas for the third time this season and has yet to make his NHL debut. He currently ranks second among Texas skaters with 26 points (12-14&) in 27 games, which leads all AHL rookies and shares ninth overall. The center also shares the league lead with a +17 rating and paces all AHL first-years with 12 goals. Of Hryckowian's 26 points, 21 have come in even-strength situations. He has recorded nine multi-point games, including three different two-goal games, most recently Dec. 22 at Grand Rapids in a 3-2 overtime win.

The L'lle-Bizard, Quebec native was originally undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 19.

Texas travels to Winnipeg for the final two games of 2024 against Manitoba. The Stars and Moose face-off at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Canada Life Centre, before meeting again at 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

