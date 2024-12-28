Poturalski and Carlsson Lead Barracuda Past Knights

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson, NV - Andrew Poturalski and Lucas Carlsson each scored twice as the San Jose Barracuda (17-9-0-2) improved to 3-0 against the Henderson Silver Knights (7-21-0-0) with a 5-2 win on Saturday afternoon at the Lee's Family Forum. The Barracuda finished the game by going two-for-four on the power play and seven-for-seven on the penalty kill, outshooting the Knights 43-24.

In the first, the Barracuda outshot the Knights 14-8, and at 10:22 Scott Sabourin (4) worked around a Knights' defender in tight before backhanding home his first goal in his last 10 games. San Jose would carry that lead into the intermission.

In the second frame, Poturalski (11, 12) would score a pair to extend his team's lead to 3-0. First, at 14:13, the veteran forward would spin in his first of the afternoon from the low slot after picking up the puck from the right corner. Then, at 14:20, he'd lift in the loose pill from just outside the crease after Jack Thompson's point-bid was turned aside. Just as the Barracuda jumped out to a 3-0 lead, the Knights would answer seven seconds later when Raphael Lavoie (6) guided the puck into an open net after Georgi Romanov misplayed a dump-in behind his cage. A minute and 10 seconds after that, Mitch McLain (5) snapped in Henderson's second goal as he carried the mail down the left wing.

In the third, the Barracuda would break through on the power play as Carlsson (4) went upstairs after Ethan Cardwell found him through the seem on the right wing. On the Barracuda's next man advantage, Carlsson (5) would score again, this time he'd collect a pass off his right skate on the left wing and then backhand it in.

The Barracuda are back on the ice on Sunday (1 p.m.) in Henderson against the Silver Knights before returning to Tech CU Arena on Jan. 4 for CudaMania presented by GalaxyCon. The wrestling-themed game will feature a special guest appearance by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com.

