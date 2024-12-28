Anaheim Ducks Recall Calle Clang from San Diego

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Calle Clang from to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, San Diego has recalled goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).

Clang, 22 (5/20/02), has posted an 18-29-5 record with a 3.13 goals-against average (GAA) and .897 save percentage (SV%) in 56 career AHL games with San Diego (2022-present). He is 7-10-1 in 19 appearances with the Gulls this season, leading San Diego netminders in wins, appearances, minutes (966:48) and GAA. At the time of his recall, the 6-2, 198-pound goaltender was 5-2-0 in the month of December, tied for second among all AHL goalies in December wins.

Signed by Anaheim to a three-year entry-level contract May 5, 2022, Clang was acquired by the Ducks from Pittsburgh with Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon and a 2022 second-round selection (Tristan Luneau) for Rickard Rakell March 21, 2022. He went 22-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .906 SV% in 43 career games with Rogle of the SHL from 2020-23.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (77th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Clang was named the HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second division) Best Junior in 2020-21, appearing in 32 games (13-19-0) while posting a 2.46 GAA and .919 SV%. The Olofstrom, Sweden native represented Sweden at back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2021 and 2022 (bronze medal). He also helped Sweden earn medals at the 2019 World U-18 Championship (gold), 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (bronze) and 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge (bronze).

Buteyets, 22 (5/29/02), has appeared in 15 games for Tulsa this season going 8-6-1 with two shutouts, a 3.02 GAA and .895 SV%. The Chelyabinsk, Russia native posted a 40-32-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.36 GAA and .923 save percentage SV% in 81 career games from 2021-24 with Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, Russia's second division. The 6-4, 185-pound goaltender made his KHL debut in 2023-24 with Traktor Chelyabinsk, appearing in one game in Russia's top division.

Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Buteyets went 16-18-0 with one shutout, a 2.57 GAA and .913 SV% in 35 VHL games in 2023-24 with Chelmet. He ranked 10th in minutes among league goaltenders and was third in wins among goalies 21-and-under.

Buteyets had an 18-12-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.11 GAA and a .933 SV% in 35 games in 2022-23 with Chelmet. He led all second division goaltenders 21 and younger in wins, shutouts and appearances, and ranked second in GAA and third in SV%. Among all VHL goaltenders, he ranked in the top-10 in wins (sixth), SV% (seventh) and shutouts (10th).

