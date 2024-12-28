Game Preview: Condors at San Diego, 6 p.m.

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Bakersfield looks to jump back in the win column after its four-game winning streak ended last night at home to Coachella Valley. The Condors have yet to beat San Diego in regulation, going 1-1-1 through the opening three games of the eight-game season series.

LOOKING BACK

Matt Savoie (1g-1a) and Seth Griffith (0g-2a) each had multi-point nights, but the Condors could not hold two separate one-goal leads in a 4-3 loss to the Firebirds. Connor Carrick scored with the extra attacker on to pull the Condors within one late.

SAVOIE PICKING IT UP

Soon to be 21-year old Matt Savoie is eighth among 20-year old rookies this season (2004 birth year or younger) and t-13th overall among first-year players. He has six points (4g-2a) in his last four games, with three multi-point nights.

200, 600 IN SIGHT

Condors captain Seth Griffith is two goals from 200 for his AHL career and after two points last night, the Wallaceburg, Ontario native is eight points from 600. He has a goal and five assists over his last five games.

CLOSING OUT 2024

Tonight is the Condors final game of the 2024 calendar year. Overall, Bakersfield went 38-28-7 (.568%) with one game remaining in the year. The year also included the Condors fifth consecutive postseason berth.

STRONG KILLERS

Coachella Valley's 5-on-3 power-play goal was the Condors first special teams goal allowed in 21 opportunities. The Condors have killed off 20 of their last 21 and sit 14th in the league at 83.2%.

POWERED UP

All nine of the Condors power-play goals this season have been scored on the road. The team's 21.9% road power play record is 6th in the AHL.

PENALTY DISPARITY

The Condors 69 power plays are the fewest in the AHL. In terms of disparity, the team has been shorthanded 26 more times than they have been on the power play, the greatest difference in the AHL.

GOOD STARTS

Bakersfield is +9 in goal differential in first periods this season.

BLUE LINE BOLSTERED

Connor Carrick leads all Condors d-men with 13 points (3g-10a) on the season. He has two multi-point games in his last four outings and five points overall (2g-3a).

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin, who missed 20 games due to injury, played 14 minutes last night for the Condors. He will not play tonight, but is expected to resume a normal workload next week.

SCOUTING SAN DIEGO

The Gulls never led last night, but beat Ontario 4-3 in a shootout. San Diego has scored eight goals in the third period in the last two games against Bakersfield. Captain Ryan Carpenter scored twice last night for San Diego.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is next at home on Friday when Henderson comes to town for a $3 Beer Friday to start 2025.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.