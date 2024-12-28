Silver Knights Defeated by Barracuda, 5-2
December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda, 5-2, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday afternoon.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Sabourin put San Jose on the board midway through the first period.
Poturalski then extended the Barracuda's lead to 3-0 in the second with back-to-back goals.
Raphael Lavoie cut the deficit to two just seven seconds after Poturalski's second goal. Christoffer Sedoff and Matyas Sapovaliv both assisted on the play. Lavoie and Sapovaliv both extended their scoring streaks to three games.
Mitch McLain scored his fifth goal of the season, bringing Henderson within one just over a minute later. Mason Geertsen and Calen Addison both earned assists on the goal.
Carlsson increased San Jose's lead to two with a power-play tally in the third. He then added another on the man advantage to secure a 5-2 win for the Barracuda.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Sunday, Dec. 29 | 1 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda | Tickets
Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 5 p.m. | vs Ontario Reign | Tickets
Friday, Jan. 3 | 7 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors
Sunday, Jan. 5 | 5 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors | Tickets
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will be right back tomorrow against the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday, December 29. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m. PT.
