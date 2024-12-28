Blue Jackets Loan Forward Jordan Dumais to Monsters

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets activated rookie forward Jordan Dumais from the injured/non-roster list and loaned him to the Monsters. A 5'9", 174 lb. right-shooting native of Longueuil, QC, Dumais, 20, was selected by Columbus in the third round (96th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on November 27, 2022 through the 2026-27 season.

Dumais posted 119-206-325 with 38 penalty minutes and a +78 rating in 193 career QMJHL appearances spanning four seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads from 2020-24. In 2022-23, Dumais claimed the Jean Beliveau Trophy as the QMJHL's top scorer and the Michel Briere Trophy as QMJHL MVP, and was named to the CHL and QMJHL First All-Star Teams. In 2021-22, Dumais was named to the QMJHL Second All-Star Team, claimed the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the QMJHL's most sportsmanlike player, and was named CHL Sportsman of the Year. Dumais also represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.