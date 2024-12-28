Rosen's Two-Goal Effort Drives Colorado to 3-1 Win at Tucson

TUCSON, AZ. - Colorado defenseman Calle Rosen netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Trent Miner stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced, as the Eagles kicked off a five-game road trip with a 3-1 over the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday. Forward Tye Felhaber chipped in with a multi-point performance, notching a goal and an assist in the victory. Colorado was held 0-for-7 on the power play, while the Eagles finished the night a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The first period would see both teams pressed into action on the penalty kill, as Colorado and Tucson each received a pair of chances on the man-advantage, including a 58-second, 5-on-3 power play for the Eagles. Neither side would be able to capitalize, however, and the two teams headed to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

Colorado would earn four more opportunities on the man-advantage in the second period, but again would come up dry on the power play. However, the Eagles would be able to generate an even-strength tally with just 2:54 remaining in the middle frame, as Rosen buried a rebound in the slot, putting Colorado on top, 1-0.

Still leading 1-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would double their lead to 2-0 when Felhaber capped off a breakaway by tucking the puck home from the top of the crease, giving Colorado a 2-0 advantage just 1:30 into the final frame.

The Roadrunners would answer back when forward Kailer Yamamoto tipped a centering feed into the back of the net from the low slot, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at the 8:05 mark.

Tucson would try to generate the equalizer by pulling goaltender Matthew Villalta in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest. However, it would be Rosen who would take advantage with an empty netter from center ice, rounding out the 3-1 score with 1:04 left in the game.

Villalta suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 30 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday, December 29th at 4:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

